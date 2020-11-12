Pauline Rumbo

Advertisement

Pauline M. Rumbo, age 100 of Terrell, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her residence. Mrs. Rumbo was born December 29, 1919 in New Boston, Texas. She was the third child of Elmer and Annie Spear. Pauline married Lewis Rumbo of Maud on August 29, 1939. He later became a Pastor and pastored several churches in Northeast Texas. She was Retired from Red River Army Depot, member of Rock Creek Baptist Church, Eastern Star and is preceded in death by her husband, parents, seven of her eight siblings, grandsons J.L. and Stacey Beasley, daughter Doris Coleman, sons Robert, Mike and Mark Rumbo and a daughter in law Mary Rumbo.

She is survived by her daughter Donna Covington and husband Ray, son Paul Rumbo and daughter in law Rita Rumbo. She leaves to cherish her memory, grandchildren Renee Henry, Dana Covington, Pamela Simmons, Cheri Cogburn, Lesley Barker, Noa Croley, Toni Latham, Micha West, Ginger Womack, Richie Rumbo and Misty Ray. She also leaves 36 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren and a number of other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Rumbo will be held at Rock Creek Baptist church at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14th followed by funeral services at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Willard Land. Interment will be in Rock Hill Cemetery under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas

