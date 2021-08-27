Advertisement

Peggy Farren, age 90 of Texarkana, Texas went to be home with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Mrs. Farren was born on September 1, 1930, in Bowie County, Texas to parents Hansel Orville and Prestina (Crawford) Wiggins who were married for over sixty years.

On December 24, 1947, she married her soulmate, J.W. (John Washington) Farren. In the summer of 2011, the two were featured in an article in the Texarkana Gazette about their unique love that lasted a lifetime. A legacy that runs in both families.

Mrs. Farren spent her days as a homemaker and secretary. She was a member of Farren Road Baptist Church, Red Lick, Texas. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother.

Mrs. Farren was preceded in death by her parents; her in laws, Ray and Ester Farren; her husband of sixty-three years; and her daughter, Emma Jo (Farren) Berryman; grandson John Leslie Wray; and brother Bobby Wiggins.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Jerry Smith of Red Lick, Texas, Sheila and Jon Taylor of Texarkana, Texas, Patricia and Jim Turley of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Orville and Robbie Farren of Nash, Texas; twelve grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and a host of special friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at Grace Church with her preacher boy Bro. Orville Farren officiating. Interment will be in Red Lick Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.