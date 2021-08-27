Carolyn Ashford

Advertisement

Carolyn Sue Ashford, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away at her home on Monday August 23, 2021.

Carolyn was born to George “Leslie” Purtle and Asalee Sparks Purtle on March 2, 1941 in Hope, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elmer, Elton, Dwight and Charles Purtle; and sisters Nora Lee Goff, Millie Monte and Ruth Wright.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Ashford of Texarkana, TX; sons, Keith Ashford and wife Shannon, and Kevin Ashford and wife Debbie; daughter, Kelli Diaz and husband Robert; grandchildren, Jacob Ashford and wife Jessica, Michael Ashford and wife Bethany, Marisa Pearcy and husband Taylor, and Kailey, Kaitlyn and Keith Ashford; great-grandchildren, Makinlie, Grayson, Wyatt, Emma and Jameson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Advertisement

A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Carolyn lovingly raised her three children and cared for her husband of 60 years. She took much delight in cooking for her family who were her greatest joy. She reflected her love for God by being a mighty prayer warrior for others. As an ordained minister, she enjoyed leading many Bible studies and was involved with many women’s ministries including serving as a former president of the Women’s Aglow Fellowship of Texarkana day chapter. She was also a member of the Nehemiah Prayer Network and a member of First Baptist Church Texarkana.

Visitation will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas 75503 on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church Texarkana on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 am with Reverend Jeff Schreve officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Watersprings Ranch or From His Heart Ministries.

Services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.