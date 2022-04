Harry Hollis Parker Sr.

Advertisement

Harry Hollis Parker, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on April 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.

Mr. Parker was born on March 17, 1943, in Texarkana, Texas to his parents Floyd and Dorothy Rivers Parker. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved sports, hunting, and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Floyd James Parker Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Teri Parker Roberts (Mark), Roy Parker (Shawna), Holly Parker Holden (Royce), Harry Joseph Parker (Jennifer), and Steven Tracey Parker; ten grandchildren, Lindsey Franklin (John), Ahren Roberts (Randi), Jordan Roberts (Anthony), Keith Tubbs (Brittany), Chase Thompson (Jhania), Wade Parker, Kaylee Parker, Kory Parker, Ashley Ferguson, Sarah Parker; seven great grandchildren, Mason Franklin, Kendyl Franklin, Tara Roberts, Teagan Roberts, Tinley Roberts, Emmylou Tubbs, Carson Roberts; one brother, Donald Parker (Karen); two nephews, Bo Parker (Stephanie), Doug Parker; along with numerous other relatives.

There will be no services held at this time. The family will be receiving friends at 2524 Pine Street Texarkana, Texas 75503.