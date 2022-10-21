Phillip Lloyd

Advertisement

Phillip Dan Lloyd peacefully and joyfully went Home to be with Jesus on October 17, 2022.

He was born in San Diego, CA on January 30, 1944 to his parents Phillip and Verda Lloyd. It was through his beloved mother that he met Jesus at a tender age. That relationship blossomed sweetly into adulthood. Then in 1966 God brought him a beautiful, young bride named Marian and together that blossom became a full garden in Texarkana, Texas with four children who they nourished, loved and washed in the Word of God.

He filled his life with sharing the truth of Jesus Christ with many people. He began his personal ministry as a teenage boy when he formed a High School Bible Study group and was delighted when a small group of five senior girls showed up. He put all he had into this first mission and created a huge, homemade wooden map of Paul’s journeys complete with colors and lights. God blessed his zealousness by pouring into him knowledge and wisdom past his years which launched him into a lifetime of ministry adventures. It is sure when we get to Heaven there will be people walking the streets of gold because he cared enough to share the truth of Jesus Christ. Some of those people will say they met him through the 30 years of Prison and Jail Ministries he led in Texas and Arkansas. It could be some will have met him at an agricultural farm laborers camp for Chinese immigrants in Israel where he worked for two years with the Southern Baptist Convention Service Corps. Of course his mission field was not always through an organization, he happily testified wherever he was in a waiting room, a store or at what his friend lovingly called the “Sacred Place” (the coffee shop.) He loved Jesus dearly and truly wanted to share the wonder of that with everyone he met.

There’s just not enough time to speak of his many accomplishments. Even to the point of completing his BA in Applied Arts and Science from Texas A&M at the age of 57. But of course his intention of even doing that at such an age was to broaden his platform of declaring Jesus to the world.

Thank you Phillip, husband, brother, dad, uncle, friend; we have learned so much from you. You have completed your assignment and there’s just one thing left – to hear those wonderful words, “Well done good and faithful servant.”

Phillip was preceded in death by his father Phillip, his mother Verda, as well as his two sisters Deela and Joanna and his nephews David and John.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marian Lloyd, his son and daughter-in-law Jim and Roya Lloyd, his three daughters and sons-in-law Melody and Jeff Reddell, Suzy and Steve D’Alessandro and Dolly and Steve Hutson. His five grandchildren Darynn Gay, John Reddell, David Lloyd, Alex Hutson and Colleen Lloyd. As well as two great grandchildren Anna and Michael Gay. And also two very special children in his life Brandy and Amy. He is also survived by four brothers and their wives Bob and Tanya Lloyd, Tom and Cheryl Lloyd, Tim and Marcia Lloyd, and Jay and Leanne Lloyd. One sister and brother in law Leanne and Stan John, of Colorado Springs, CO. As well as a host of nieces and nephews and many other beloved ones in the family of God.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Northern Hills Baptist Church at 6000 Sammy Lane Texarkana, Arkansas with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Cemetery in Nash, Texas.

Visitation will be at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to RU Recovery Program through Northern Hills Baptist Church, 870-773-3580.

