June Johnson, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on October 12, 1938, in Smackover, Arkansas, to Levi “Hawk” and Stella Pierce.

Mrs. Johnson spent her working days as a bookkeeper.

June was an active member of Downtown First Baptist Church – Texarkana, Texas, where she enjoyed participating in the church choir, teaching Sunday School, and spending time with those she loved most.

Her family described her as a caring and compassionate woman with a great sense of humor. June was the type of woman who always put her family first and devoted herself to praying for others.

She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-five years, Johnnie Johnson; her sister, Betty Jeffus; and her brother, Jimmy Pierce.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Gary “Smitty” Smith; her beloved grandson, Marshall Pope; her step-granddaughter and husband, Amber and Collin Sewell; a special niece and nephew, Dianna and Mark Beasley; her brother-in-law and wife; Jimmy and Ginger Johnson; her sister-in-law and husband, Joyce and Ed Lewis; her cherished cats, Spooki, Blessing, Daisy; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Downtown First Baptist Church – Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Dennis Gibbons officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM the day before the service.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park – Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas.

Memorial donations can be made to Downtown First Baptist Church | 401 Pine St – Texarkana, TX 75501 or at downtownfbc.com/give

