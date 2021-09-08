Phillip Padgett

Advertisement

Phillip Wayne Padgett went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021. He was welcomed into heaven by his grandparents Bob and Winnie Padgett, and Chet Dotson.

He is survived by his loving parents, Melvin and Robin Padgett; his brothers, David, Michael, and Andrew; his two precious sons, Everett Wayne Padgett and Franklin Kenneth Padgett; his grandmother Joan Dotson; and many uncles, aunts, nephews, and cousins.

Phillip was born on January 29, 1988. He never met a stranger and there wasn’t a soul that he wouldn’t lend a helping hand to. He was a faithful, loyal friend who would have dropped everything at a moment’s notice, no matter the inconvenience or the extent he had to go through. He was incredibly creative and handy with a tool. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix, and he could do it with few resources. He was the family MacGyver. Phillip loved the outdoors. He loved fishing and hunting. But above all, Phillip loved his boys. Being a father was his greatest love and accomplishment.

Phillip will be remembered and missed dearly by the many loved ones left behind.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Reverends David Holder and Kevin Holt officiating.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.