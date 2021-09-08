Advertisement

Kirk Solley, age 58, of Bloomburg, Texas, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 5, 2021, in a Texarkana, Texas adult care facility.

Kirk was born November 13, 1962, in Atlanta, Texas, to Jerry Solley and Janice Echols Solley. He was a member of Sand Hill Assembly of God Church; and enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved to aggravate his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Janice Solley.

He is survived by his two brothers, Ross Solley and wife Teresa of Queen City, Texas, Scott Solley of Bloomburg, Texas; nephews and nieces, Chad Solley, Tara Solley, David Solley, Kristen Solley; and a number of great-nephews, great-nieces and friends.

Graveside services will be 10:30 am, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Cass Cemetery, under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service, with Bro. Ronnie Raines officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Hanner Funeral Service.

