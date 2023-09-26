Walter “Walt” Vidol Hines

Sponsor

Walter “Walt” Hines, age 66 of New Boston, Texas passed away September 20, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Hines was born June 15, 1957 in Maricopa, Arizona to James and Juanita Hines. He was a self employed carpenter and an all around cowboy. He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Shirley Mitchell, Hester Hines and Esther Hines, one son, Shane Vincent Hines, a grandson, Colton Robert Hines and a grand daughter, Autumn Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Gwen Hines, son, Wesley Hines, daughter, Amber Hines and Kevin Martin, Whitney Hines, step children, Sabrina Koczur, Lisa Myers, Jeff Smith, grandchildren, Dalton Hines, Wesley Hines, Jr, Kylan Hines, Destiny Brooks, Clayton Brooks, Madison Myers, Evelyn Smith, Alex Smith, two sisters, Mary Hines and Wanda Ellis and a number of other relatives and friends.

Local cremation arrangements are through Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

