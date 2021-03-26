Shannon Solida

Advertisement

Shannon Marie Mooneyham Solida, age 55, of Wake Village, Texas, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in a local hospital.

Shannon was born March 8, 1966, in Phoenix, Arizona to William and JoAnn Tidwell. Shannon had many hobbies including, sewing, knitting, and crocheting and was an excellent cook. She loved going on road trips with her sisters where they would visit such places as Arizona and Alabama to see family and Branson and Memphis in hopes of a glimpse of Elvis, her all-time favorite singer.

Shannon loved children and she treated everyone’s kids as if they were her own. Although the youngest of her siblings, when her mother passed away, Shannon became the matriarch of the family. She was the glue that held everyone together. It was important to her to continue with family traditions and get everyone together for the holidays. Shannon was a kind and loving soul whose presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Doc Solida.

Survivors include her children, Terresa DeMoss and husband Bud of Texarkana, Junior Mooneyham and wife, Holly of Wake Village, and Jody Solida of Texarkana; five grandchildren, Chloe Mooneyham, Buddy DeMoss, Macie Mooneyham, Baylee Solida and Brayden Solida; her significant other of eight years, Don Rollins of West Fork, Arkansas and his children and grandchildren; three sisters, Paula Saldonia, Brenda Adams, and Melody Willis; one brother Billy Tidwell and wife, Cathy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6:30-8:30 PM Friday at the funeral home.

The family will be at the home of Junior and Holly Mooneyham.