Randy Lee Friday, age 68, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2025, at his residence.

Randy was born on December 16, 1956, to his parents, Jack and Mattie Friday. He retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching his favorite sports team every football season, the Green Bay Packers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He always had a smile on his face and loved to share his quirky sense of humors with others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Kevin Ray Friday.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sherrie Friday; his children, Christina Mauldin of Fouke, AR, Matthew Friday of Texarkana, AR, Ben Walston of Ward, AR, Stephen Walston of Texarkana, AR, Jermie Walston of Texarkana, AR, Nathan Walston, and wife, Megan, of Texarkana, AR; his grandchildren, Bradyn Mauldin, Colby Walston, Hunter Mauldin, Chloe Walston, Noah Walston, Caleb Walston, Noah Cruse, and Tucker Walston; two great-grandchildren, Danielle Mauldin and Bo Mauldin; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, January 11, 2025, at Holly Springs Cemetery with Rev. Todd Lawrence officiating.