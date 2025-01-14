Sponsor

Mary Irene “Sissy” Springer, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 4, in a local hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Springer was born on December 16, 1944, in Texarkana, Texas, and lived there most of her life. Sissy was a retired activity director for several nursing homes. Sissy was an active member of Foundation Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Kilgore College. Sissy and Ron were retired owners of Springers Smoke House. Sissy loved people and shared Jesus’s love with everyone she encountered. She was the heartbeat of her family. Sissy enjoyed each holiday at her home, cooking and creating memories with her family. She was a talented artist who shared her gift of aft with her grandkids. She was also an avid gardener. Sissy was an animal lover, and in her earlier years, she would raise German Shepard puppies. Sissy would play water volleyball with her friends and family in her spare time. But most of all, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by several loved ones.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Ron Springer of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters, Chrissy Yates and her husband, Kyle of Maud, Texas; Michelle Springer and wife Rachell of Genoa, Arkansas; and Heather Nalepa of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Tracy Briley of Florida; ten grandchildren, Bryan Briley, Sondre Sass and husband, Eric, Cory Yates, Steven Yates, Cassie Yates, Kristen Springer, Kylie Springer, Cole Springer, Peighton Springer, and Gavin Nalepa eight great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Jazzie, and a host of friends and other relatives.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 A. M. on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Jeff Hart officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00 A. M.