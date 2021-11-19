Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

William Don Chamlee, 83, of Hot Springs, Arkansas passed away November 17, 2021. He was born March 16, 1938 to Joel and Blanche Chamlee in Blevins, Arkansas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Bobby Lynn Chamlee.

Survivors include his wife Jane Chamlee of Hot Springs, Arkansas; children Stephen Lee Chamlee of Hope, Arkansas, Rebecca Wichart and husband William of Texarkana, Texas; Stacey Rushing and husband Cliff of Texarkana, Texas; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.

A private service will be held at a later date.

