City Job Fair

The City of Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana Water Utilities will host a job fair Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center to fill the more than twenty vacant positions currently open.

The job fair will happen from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and representatives from the City and TWU will be on hand to discuss job opportunities with potential candidates.

Interim Director of the Human Resources Department, J.W. Bramlett, explains the process.

“Interviews will be conducted on the spot,” Bramlett said, “and while they may not be as formal as a typical interview, it will be the perfect opportunity to find a job, apply, and gain employment quickly.”

“We will have laptops available for attendees to submit their online application, and after the job fair we will contact individuals eligible for employment as quickly as possible. We should be able to begin the hiring process the very next day,” Bramlett said.



City of Texarkana, Texas job vacancies can be found at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/texarkanatx. Texarkana Water Utilities vacancies can be found at https://twu.txkusa.org/employment.aspx?categoryid=0.

For more information about city jobs, contact Joy Sartor at joy.sartor@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3928.

For more information about TWU jobs, contact Kathy Smith at (903) 798 3814, Kathy.dotson@txkusa.org.

