Raymond Earl Waller was born November 1,1949 in Nevada County Arkansas to the late Garner Waller and Leonia Burnell Waller.

Raymond graduated from Dunbar High School in the Class of 1968. After graduation went on to attend Texarkana College.

He was an employee at International Paper Mill as a Senior Power Recovery Operator for 49 years.

Ray was an exceptional tennis player, loved fishing, training pigeons, playing chess, collector of sports memorabilia cards & coins.

He was blessed with a large and loving family. Ray was a man of few words, however he lived a life of sharing and giving to all who needed help. We would like to remember Raymond as a blessing and a lesson.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

Those left to cherish his memory:

Son: Dorrell LeRay Waller

Brothers: Kenneth (Jody) Waller of Texarkana, TX; Ronnie D. Waller of Ft. Wort, TX; Tyrone (Tomeko) Dorn of Texarkana, AR; and George M. Williams of Hammond, LA.

Sisters: Alma (Billy) Gray, Carolyn Byers and Debbie Waller all of Texarkana; Cunnye (Kenneth) Martin of Ennis, TX; Sandra (Irvin) Yarbough, Paula Lawson and Sharntaine Spratt of Grand Prairie, TX; Theresa (Marvin) Dillard of Arlington, TX; Jocelyn Waller of Dallas, TX; Barbara (Elloitt) Bills and Ida Lafayette both of Paris, TX; Kathryn Iglehart of Garland, TX; and Cindy Williams of Sonoma, CA;. Robbie (Perry) Moore of Dallas, TX.

A host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Chris, Presley, Isla, Maddox Lee, Abel Hendrix, Brenda Adcock are special friends. Charlie R. Moore childhood friend.

Visitation Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Mt. Grove Baptist Church, 2801 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, AR from 5:00-7:00 PM. Funeral Service Friday, August 4, 2023 10:00 AM Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Wesley Mc Duffie, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

