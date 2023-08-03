Patsy Jones

Sponsor

Patsy L. “Nenaw” Jones, 72, of Texarkana, passed away on July 29, 2023. She was born February 14, 1951 to Buddy and Shirley Jones in Aberdeen, Maryland.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sherry Brackeen.

Survivors include her three daughters Lacy Tubbs and husband Jason of Walker, Louisiana, Laura Mollett and husband Sean of Pearland, Texas, Lisa McEvoy and husband Travis of Texarkana, Arkansas; ten grandchildren Holly Tubbs, Randi Tubbs, Sean Mollett II, Samantha Mollett, Colt Mollett, Avery McEvoy, Colten McEvoy, Jaxson Muhl, Lakyn Muhl, Grey McEvoy; two great grandchildren Sean Mollett III, Sidney Lynn Mollett; brother Buddy Ray Jones of Longview, Texas; along with a host of other relatives, friends, and her dog Charlie.

“Go Rest High on that Mountain”

Family held a private service.

