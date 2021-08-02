Advertisement

Reba Bell, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 in a local hospital surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Bell was born August 16, 1939 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident. She was a homemaker and a Christian. Reba can best be described as a caring and compassionate lady who was always willing to help and take care of her family and the people around her. She is best known as “Mother to the world” but to her family she was Mama Bell and Nana. Her love for animals was equal to her love for her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Bell, one son, Chad Bell and one grandson, Cody Kelly.

She is survived by her children, Linda Lee of Shady Side, Maryland, Rickey and Cammy Bell of Fouke, Arkansas, Angel and Lucas Kelly of Texarkana, Arkansas; two brothers, Chester and Carolyn Gray of Booneville, Arkansas, Phil and Kay Gray of Westmoreland, Tennessee; five sisters, Helen Ison of North Little Rock, Arkansas, Linda Lusch of Fouke, Arkansas, Kathy and Nemat Razmgar of Fairfax, Virginia, LuAnna Dodge of Cabot, Arkansas, Laura and Gerry Dickson of Gallatin, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Brandon and Tina Bell, Sumer and Eric Williamson, Lea Kelly, Jace Kelly; three great grandchildren, Daniel Pittman, Emily Bell, James Williamson; one special sister in-law Alice Bell and a number of other nieces, nephews and friends.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Genoa, Arkansas with Rev. Chester Gray officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Those wishing to view Mrs. Bell may visit the funeral home Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM.