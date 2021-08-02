Advertisement

Ann Thomas, age 89, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Thursday, July 29, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Thomas was born December 23, 1931 in Hope, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana.

She was a homemaker and a member of Franklin Drive Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleatious Thomas and one son, Max Thomas.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Paula Thomas of Houston, Texas; one brother, Lloyd Turner of Spring Hill, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Halley Hale and her husband, Andy; Logan and Chelsea Thomas and Ashley Thomas; one great grandchild Ollie Thomas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Graveside services will be 10 A. M. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.