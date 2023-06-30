Sponsor

Lonnie “Jean” Lorance, 80, passed away on June 26, 2023.

Mrs. Lorance was born on December 22, 1942, to Russell and Rosemary Williams in El Paso, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Scott Lorance, and infant daughter Teresa Lorance.

Survivors include her son, David Lorance and wife Angela; four grandchildren, Rachel Becker, Russell Lorance, Jacob Lorance, and Caleb Lorance; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

