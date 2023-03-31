Advertisement

Rebecca (Becky) Gayle Duncan left her earthly home Monday, March 13, 2023. Becky was born October 31, 1966 in Texarkana, Texas to Mary Jo and Gayle Duncan.

Becky loved spending time with her three Grandsons. Becky was known for her hard work ethic and her infectious laugh. She loved hard, worked hard and was a very independent woman.

Becky leave to cherish her memories: one daughter, Maranda Taylor; three grandsons, Ayden Henson, Makhi Noble and Markelle Noble; one goddaughter, Katie Arnold and numerous other family and special friends.

Memorial Celebration of Love will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023 2:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK WILL BE REQUIRED AT JONES STUART MORTUARY!!!!!

