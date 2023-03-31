Advertisement

Michael Gerome Clark, Jr. of Texarkana, TX gained his wings on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was born November 25, 1998 in Texarkana, Arkansas to LaDavia Cornelius and Michael Clark, Sr.

Michael attended Texas High School where he graduated in 2017. While in school he participated in football. His hobbies included fishing, drawing, music and hanging out with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmother: Patricia Gail Cornelius, Uncle: Ke’Tre Cornelius, Aunts: Shuketa Clark, DaShae Whitaker and Shay Martin.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories: Mother: LaDavia Cornelius

Father: Michael Clark, Sr.

Sister: Destiny Jamison

Brother: Jaquavion Williams

Grandmother: Joyce Clark

Grandfathers: David Cornelius and Riley Promise

Aunts: LaSanja King, Tomeka Howard, Crystal Bradley, Jasmine Whitaker

Uncles: Stan Harris, Patrick Stuckey, Da’Quan Lampkins, Nicholas Cornelius and Jacolby Lampkins

Special Friend: Keishawnti Bridges

And a Host of other Relatives and Friends

