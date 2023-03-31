Jerry Nichols

Advertisement

Jerry Lynn Nichols, age 78, of Nash, Texas died March 26, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.

Jerry was born July 7, 1944 in Texarkana Arkansas. Jerry retired after 49 years as a grocery store manager working for Safeway, Harvest Foods, Peak Grocery and Rehkoph’s Grocery.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Nash where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and was a member of numerous committees.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gilda Nichols; his mother and stepfather Bertie Mae and Bob Anderson; and his father, O.R. Nichols.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Nichols of Nash, TX; two daughters, Jennifer Buls (Robert) of Texarkana, AR, and Teri Carver (Anthony) of North Augusta, SC; three grandchildren, Brandon Buls (Rachel) of Yukon, OK, Ashlee Kooistra (Steve) of Sumter, SC, and Logan Carver (Christine) of Wheat Ridge, CO; three brothers, Robert Nichols (Linda) of Texarkana, TX, Billy Nichols (Debby) of DeKalb, TX, and Ricky Nichols (Pam) of Wake Village TX; one sister, Rosielle Stewart (Robert) of Texarkana, TX; one stepdaughter, Lynn McGonigal (Kevin) of Texarkana, TX; one stepson, Woody Adams of Texarkana, TX; four great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at First Baptist Church, Nash, Texas with Rev. Rex Roberts officiating.

A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 – 11:00 am at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 500 E New Boston Rd, Nash, TX 75569.

