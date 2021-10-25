The Battle of the Bridge Rivalry Resumes on October 29

Advertisement

Since 2018, the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has sponsored the “Battle of the Bridge” football game between Arkansas High and Hope High Schools. The 4th Annual Battle of the Bridge game will occur at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Friday, October 29. The UAHT tailgate party will begin when the gates open at 5:00 p.m., and kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m.

“With our two campuses located in Hope and Texarkana, this game is the perfect opportunity to celebrate high school students in both of our immediate service areas each year,” said Jennifer Wright-Cunningham, Director of Student Relations. “Since this game falls on Arkansas High’s senior night, UAHT will be adding a photo area to our tailgating activities this year. This football game is a great way for potential students to learn about what UAHT offers in a fun and exciting way.”

Once again, these two storied teams will compete for a replica of the old Red River Bridge, which is awarded as a traveling trophy that goes home with the winner of the Battle of the Bridge each year. Everyone at UAHT invites the Hope and Texarkana communities to join us for a tailgate party featuring music, games, prizes, and a photo booth under the Razorback Porch before and during the game to celebrate this great rivalry.

