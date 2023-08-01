Retired Battalion Chief Wayne Wheat

Sponsor

Retired Battalion Chief Wayne Denman Wheat, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 28, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Wheat was born December 7, 1941, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. After thirty and a half years of service, he retired as a battalion chief from the Texarkana Arkansas Fire Department. He was a Christian. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed auctioning, hunting, fishing, and gardening in his spare time. He was firm in his beliefs as a firefighter and was a friend and mentor to everyone who worked with him. He led by example and expected his colleagues to follow, but the most precious possession in his life was his family and creating memories with them.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Betty Wheat of Texarkana, Arkansas; three daughters and sons-in-law, Dena and Scott Youngblood; Becky and Chris Hardin; and Jamie and Hoot Jones; One son and daughter-in-law, Duner and Tina Wheat of Texarkana, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren, Taylor Youngblood, Holi and Jimmy Hoover, Michael and Marissa Youngblood, Kirsten and Lonnie Smith, Todd Calhoon, Samantha and Daniel Spears, Madalyn Wheat, Haley Jones, Charleigh Wren, Abbie Wren, and Jake Hardin; eight Great-Grandchildren, Lacey, Brooklynn, Hannah, Zoie, Adalynn, Tres, Merritt, and Myles; one brother, Jerry and Katherin Wheat; special friends Mike Mahurin and Doug and Monique Burns; and a host of friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by both parents, three brothers, and one sister.

Funeral services will be 10 AM Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Mike Akin officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 5:30-7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Texarkana Firefighter's Honor Guard, 216 Walnut Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.


