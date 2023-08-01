Sponsor

Wilma Fay Smith, age 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Smith was born May 31, 1954, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Freedom Grace Fellowship and was a homemaker. She loved to go shopping, watching movies on the Hallmark channel, and doing word searches. Her church and church family were the most important to her. She was always looking forward to being at church and sharing in the word of God. She was a loving and kind woman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Smith.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Tillbury; four grandchildren, Nicholas Tillbury, Christian Tillbury, Ayden Tillbury, Eden Tillbury; two sisters, Linda and Kenny Walker, Kathy and Bill Winn; and brother, Calvin and Cindy Seward and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, August 4, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Ronnie Freeman and Rev. Stephanie Stewart officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM.

Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Taylor, Arkansas.

