Rhonda DeAnn Huntley

Rhonda was born June 10,1967, to parents Bettie Ann and Evie D. Huntley Jr. She was a graduate of Arkansas High School and later graduated from University of Arkansas Engineering class of 1988. Her career as an engineer stretched over a span of 36 years. Her most recent job was a Manager of Quality Control at Venture Solutions within their Taylor Communications Division. Later her hobby included becoming an avid quilter.

Surrounded by family, and held in prayer, on June 7, 2024 at 11:06 a.m., Rhonda’s spirit passed from the body and was lifted in Love & Grace into the care of Gods angels.

Rhonda is survived by her parents, Bettie Ann Huntley and Evie D. Huntley; five siblings, Rachel Davis, Rebekah Huntley, Regina Johnson (Michael) Evie, and Durand Huntley (Mesh’s); 13 nieces and nephews; 6 grand nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Lyles Funeral Home Friday from 3-7 pm.

A celebration of hr life will be 10:30 am Saturday at the Mt. Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Reid, Sr officiating.

Online registration is at www.lylesfuneralhomeinc.com