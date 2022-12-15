John Lincoln Cunningham Sr.

Advertisement

John Cunningham, Sr., 72, passed away on December 13, 2022.

Mr. Cunningham was born on June 17, 1950, to John F. and Lucille Cunningham in Jackson, Mississippi.

He enjoyed watching sports, cheering on the TCU Frogs, and was a very active member in his church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother Jim Cunningham.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years Kathy Cunningham; three sons, Lincoln Cunningham Jr. and wife Brandy of Parker, Colorado, Randy Fox of DeQueen, Arkansas, and Taylor Monday of Searcy, Arkansas; two daughters, Sarah Griffith and husband Justin of Arizona, and Katherine Cunningham of Texarkana, Texas; brother Joe Cunningham and wife Kelly; and a number of grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at Central Christian Church in Texarkana.

The family will receive friends and family at 18 Hollyridge Drive Texarkana, Texas.

