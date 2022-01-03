Advertisement

Richard Allen Parker was born June 23, 1952 in Victory City to Edison and Bessie Parker. He was a widower and preceded in death by his wife, Donna Parker.

He is survived by his son, Rodney Parker, wife Jennifer and children Madison and Wyatt, his son Christopher Sean Parker, wife Susan and children, Austin and Addison, his daughter Jennifer Foster, husband James Foster and children, Kalyn Lumpkins, Hunter Hasley, Chayce Hasley and Jameson Foster. He also has 4 great grandchildren that he loved immensely! He was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Ralph Parker. He has four surviving siblings that he loved spending time with, Patricia Green, Joyce Hartline, Jimmy Parker, and Teresa Parker.

Special thanks to Hospice of Texarkana, Dr. Eichler, and Ms. Beverly. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Faith Baptist Church in New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be held at 1 P.M. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 followed by a celebration of life ceremony at 2 P.M. at Faith Baptist Church, New Boston.

