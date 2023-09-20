Richard “Dave” David Daily

Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Richard David “Dave” Daily, age 93, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September 11, 2023 with his wife by his side.

Mr. Daily was born December 6, 1929 in Miller County, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was a veteran of United States Army and was a retired musician and drum instructor. He was a member of Christ Church and a member of the National Association of Rudimental Drummers. During his career as a musician, he received many civic awards, had several articles written about him, and had the opportunity to meet many different artists. He was the drummer in his church band for many years, and that brought him great joy. He loved playing the drums and teaching others how to play. Along with his love of music, he enjoyed walking in his neighborhood and visiting with his neighbors. He never met a stranger and was always a very outgoing man. Mr. Daily was the greatest storyteller and enjoyed telling stories of his past. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Marie Daily; his brother, Frances Daily who was killed during WWII and his sister, Georgia Daily.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Theresa Daily; his good friends, Joe Thomas, Allen Funderburk, Marlon Lineberry, Jay Morgan, Craig Cobb and many other friends.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Phil Smith officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 7:30 PM.

Mrs. Daily would like to give a special thanks to the members of Christ Church for all their love and support during their time of need.

