Richard Glenn Smith, 73 years old, of Texarkana, AR sadly left us on January 16th, 2024. Richard retired from GTE after 30 plus years. Later, Richard enjoyed driving for NAPA auto parts store to keep busy. He also enjoyed deer hunting, riding four wheelers, with his wife Julie, his kids and grandkids. He loved watching Razorbacks baseball in hopes for a win, but most of all he witnessed the Texas Rangers win the World Series. His favorite place to visit was Destin, Fl., where he took his family each year to create lifelong memories. He loved to go deep sea fishing with all of us, so that his favorite restaurant, AJ’s could cook it for us. Richard never met a stranger and was truly loved by everyone that met him. He had the most infectious smile and the best hugs! He will be forever missed by us all.

He was preceded in death by his parents J.D and Francis Nutt of Texarkana, TX, and brothers’ Charles Smith and Ronnie Smith.

He is survived by his wife Julie Smith of Texarkana, AR, one brother Steve Smith and wife Tracy of Texarkana, TX, a stepsister Debbie Nutt. He is survived by his children Rebecca Smith of Mckinney, TX, Jaime Smith and husband Shane of Texarkana, AR, Leslie Smith and husband Warren of Redwater, TX, Brandon Smith and wife Maddilyn of Benton, AR, Jason Fike and wife Dani of Texarkana, AR, Chris Fike of Texarkana, TX. Grandchildren include Hayden Hart, Weston Smith, Kayley Hackett, Callie Fike, Kamryn Fike, Kohen Smith, Rylee Fike, Coby Fike, Aiyla Smith, Chance Smith, Hazyl Smith. Great grandkids are Kruz, Kalia and Emilia Hart, and Wylder and Ripley Smith and many nieces and nephews. Richard will be missed by many others.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Chaplain Shelby Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

