Sponsor

Lawrence Javan Maynard, 79, of Texarkana, TX went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth “Liz” Maynard, three sons, Derrick (Leanne), Blake (Jessica), and Justin (Susan); four grandchildren, Macy Maynard, Lauren (Adrian) Lopez, Aubrey (Cole) Grimes, and Caroline Maynard; one great-grandchild, Baylen Lopez; a brother, Phil Maynard; and several nieces and nephews.

Javan was born on January 13, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio. While growing up in a missionary family, he lived all over the U.S. and even in Bermuda. It was on a missionary journey to Cherokee, NC that he fell in love

with Elizabeth Bowling of Florence, Alabama. They married on February 4th, 1966, and would eventually settle in Texarkana. Javan would own Texarkana Battery Warehouse as well as Texarkana Snax Sales before deciding he wanted more time at home with his family. He then worked for LEISD as Director of Maintenance until retiring after 19 years of service. During his professional career, he instilled the value of hard work in his sons.

Javan enjoyed playing the guitar, listening to rock n roll music, teaching his sons to love the outdoors through hunting and fishing, working with wood, and tinkering with many other “projects” out at his shop. He liked to give hand-made gifts to his grandchildren at Christmas

that they now cherish. Most of all, he loved seeing his large and growing family gather around the old dining room table that he refurbished to accommodate everyone at meals. In his later years, you could find Javan sitting in “his chair” with a snack while watching hockey on television. He was always ready to joke around and give a hug to his grandkids when they visited.

Javan is now reunited with his beloved, grandson Cameran Drake Maynard in heaven. Other family that preceded him in death includes his parents, E.C. (Zeke) and Lee Maynard, brother, Adrian Maynard; and a sister and brother-in-law; Tish and Larry Peebles.

A private, family internment will follow funeral services at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to Mision Para Christo, 128 Hwy Church Rd., Judsonia, AR 72081.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian So of Texarkana Gastroenterology Associates, the doctors and nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and Hospice of Texarkana for the wonderful care in Javan’s last days.