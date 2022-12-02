Thomas “TJ” Jim Rhoades

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Thomas Jim “TJ” Rhoades, age 93 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in a local nursing facility. Mr. Rhoades was born March 29, 1929 in Winnsboro, Texas to Pollard and Elizabeth Rhoades. He was the Owner and Operator of Rhoades Nursery, retired from Red River Army Depot, a United States Army Veteran and is preceded in death by his wife, Vee Rhoades.

Mr. Rhoades is survived by his 2 nieces, Cindy Rudd of New Boston, Texas, Kimberly Rhoades of Kerrville, Texas, 4 nephews, Ron Rudd of New Boston, Texas, Mike Rhoades of Kerrville, Texas, Cary Rhoades of Winnsboro, Texas, David Wenzelman of Chicago, Illinois and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston with Bro. David Goodwin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation.

