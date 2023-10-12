Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Robert (Bob) Morton

Mr. Robert B. Morton, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Tuesday, October 10, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mr. Morton was born April 3, 1933, in Heber Springs, Arkansas, to C. D. (Cloy) Morton and Mable Lilly McCord Morton, who preceded him in death, along with his sister, Ernestine Morton Lindsey, and brothers C. R. (Clois) and wife Evelyn, Rex R. and wife Ann, Bruce D. And wife Ella, his wife, Doris Morton, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Morton.

He is survived by his beloved sons, Robert Scott Morton and Jon Murray Morton, and most wonderful daughter-in-law, Dana Morton, and grandchildren Randy and Tara Rape.

Bob grew up attending schools in Heber Springs, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Stuttgart, graduating from Crossett High School and attending Henderson State Teachers College. While growing up in North Little Rock, he started boxing at the North Little Rock Boys Club and won five Golden Glove awards. Bob was a Marine and afterward joined the United States Air Force, where he was a very proud member of the Strategic Air Command during the Cold War. He was a commercial pilot and held an air transport rating flying for Cessna Aircraft and American Flyers, and was co-owner of Texarkana Aviation, the first fixed base operation with sales and service. He also owned other businesses with his wife Doris and his sons. Bob was the first appointee to the Arkansas State Board of Aeronautics, was co-founder, and served on the board of directors for twelve years of the Manufactured Housing Association. The biggest joy was to spend weekends at the lake with his wife and family on their boats and Sunday morning at First United Methodist Church, Arkansas.

Graveside services will be at 12 Noon Friday at Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jamie Alexander officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas.

Memorials may be made for your favorite animal rescue.

