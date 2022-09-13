Advertisement

James Charles Chancellor Sr., age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday September 7, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Chancellor was born April 4, 1941 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was lifetime resident of the area. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and a member of Pleasant Hill Methodist Church. He was a man of character and was never afraid to let you know where he stood on any subject. He enjoyed deer hunting and working on old cars. His favorite things to do were traveling, camping, and riding motorcycles with his beloved wife, Nettie. Mr. Chancellor liked to have a good time with family and friends. He was an avid Razorbacks fan, and he was always cheering them on. His family was very important to him. He took every chance he got to make memories with them. He is preceded in death by parents, one son, and three brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Nettie Solley; one daughter and son in-law, Tracy Powell and her husband Patrick; one son and daughter in-law, Jim Chancellor and his wife, Kara; four stepchildren, Pam Kuepker and her husband Chris, Keith Solley and his wife, Cindy, Jenna Burns and her husband, Ben, Trista Solley; seven grandchildren; thirteen step-grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; four sisters, Doris Moon, Wanda Mosher, Linda Mosley, Cheri Wynn and many friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Friday, September 9, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church with Rev. Andy Hughes officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, 2200 MC 28 Texarkana, Arkansas.

