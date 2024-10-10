Sponsor

William Henry Scurlock (Bill, to everyone who knew him) passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2024, in Texarkana, TX. He was 65 years old.

Bill is survived by his wife Linda Cook Scurlock of Texarkana; his son Justin Scurlock and wife Lydia Wommack of Texarkana, Texas, and their two sons William Henry Scurlock and James Herman Scurlock; his son Jacob Scurlock and partner Caroline Caldwell of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and their son Odin Danner; his sister Lynn Book and her husband Michael Hicks of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; sister-in-law Kelly Scurlock and family, aunt Brenda Scurlock, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Oran H. Scurlock, Jr. and Frances Henry Scurlock and brother David O. Scurlock.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Texarkana, Texas. He was a business-owner, a booster of downtown Texarkana, a member of Westside Church of Christ, a hunter and outdoorsman, a founder of Muzzleloader Magazine, an historic reenactor, a lover of history, a Texas Longhorn fan, a brewer, a father, a grandfather, a husband, and a friend to many.

As all who knew him can attest, Bill was honest, warm, and kind. He embraced every challenge head-on, never shirked a responsibility, and held his word to the highest standard. As a father, grandfather, and husband he was nurturing and dependable. Bill was lucky to have many life-long friends, and the durability and longevity of those relationships is a testament to his honesty and compassion.

Bill was a quiet, humble leader. As a founder of Muzzeloader Magazine and Scurlock Publishing, he was the calm, guiding force behind the company, and a leader within the worldwide reenacting community. In his most recent role as the owner, brewer, and manager of Pecan Point, Bill embraced being the public face of the business, greeting all with a warm smile and the familiar twinkle in his eye. No task at the restaurant was beneath him, and he sought to lead by example.

Bill will be missed most by his family. The greatest pleasures in his life were the quiet walks through nature with Linda, time spent enjoying the company of his sons, singing with his sister, his grandchildren, his family, and friends around a campfire.

A memorial celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Pecan Point, 213 Main Street, Texarkana TX 75503. All who knew him are welcome to attend.

Donations in memory of Bill may be made to Main Street Texarkana.