Robert Earl Chamblee was born July 11, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late George and Mary Chamblee. He received his education at Domino Independent School District and retired from the Atlanta, TX Sheriff Department. He united in matrimony with Rev. Carolyn Guice, however they later severed ties. Mr. Chamblee was a member of the Mount Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed being amongst his church family.

He was preceded in death by: parents: George and Mary Chamblee, grandmother: Big Mama Emma Grundy, wife: Geneva Grundy, 1 son: Bobby Earl Chamblee, 1 sister: Marie Chamblee, 6 brothers: George Chamblee Jr., Clay Chamblee, Willie (Duck) Johnson, Ray Harper, Ferris Harper, Roosevelt Gibson, and 1 granddaughter: Roshaunda Watson.

Those left to cherish his memory:

9 Children: Sergeant Herman Ray Chamblee, Joetta Walker, Mary Ann Watson, Mary Stiger, Jessica Stiger, William Allen, Eric Guice, Rodney Larry, and Meretta Allen.

6 Grandchildren: Trevor Watson, Brandon Watson, Bobby Watson, Eldridge Chamblee, Travaughn Walker, and CeCe Chamblee.

31 Great Grandchildren, a hosts of nieces, nephews, and other family.

Visitation Friday March 29, 2024 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 30, 2024 10:00 AM at Mt. Grove Baptist Church. Burial in Domino Cemetery.