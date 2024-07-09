Sponsor

Robert Earl Webb Sr. “Pops” went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 7, 2024, at the age of 68. He was born January 14, 1956 in Rayville, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter Brandy Gillot (Eddie) and grandchildren Addison and Coralyn; his son Robert Webb Jr. and grandchild Madison; his son Josh Webb (Jessica) and grandchild Hazely; and his five brothers and sisters.

Service will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home 3515 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503 on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to:

American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association