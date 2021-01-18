Advertisement

William “Bill” E. Vaughan, Jr., age 93, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Vaughan was born August 6, 1927, in Queen City, Texas and was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corp. He was retired from Day and Zimmerman Ammunition Plant and a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. Mr. Vaughan loved spending time outdoors and playing the guitar.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ricky W. Vaughan.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife Jacqueline Vaughan of Texarkana; two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicky and Ray Benton of Texarkana, Texas and Sandra and Stephen Hill of Dekalb, Texas; two grandsons, Joe Benton of Austin, Texas and Bryan Hill of Newalla, Oklahoma; two granddaughters, Stephanie Paulic of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania and Amy Lemley of Texarkana, Arkansas; and three great-grandsons.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at Salem Cemetery, Bloomburg, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of William “Bill” E. Vaughan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.