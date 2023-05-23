Robert “Frankie” Franklin Ott, Jr., age 54, of Maud, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023. He was born on December 15, 1968, in Jackson, Mississippi to Robert Ott and Carolyn Caddenhead.

Mr. Ott enjoyed fishing and spending time with his kids and grandkids. His family described him as a kind, loving, generous, and funny man. He was a wonderful and loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; and the mother of his children, Jodi.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Carolyn Caddenhead of DeKalb, Texas; his father Robert Ott and wife Linda Ott of West Point, Mississippi; two sons and daughters-in-law, Codey and Stephanie Ott of Maud, Texas, Zach and Grayson Ott of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Kaylyn and Colton Phipps of Mount Pleasant, Texas; one brother, Doug Ott; fifteen grandchildren, Makenzie Sain, Huntley Ott, Bowen Ott, Emersyn Ott, Madison Ott, Kadyn Ott, Ruger Ott, Cason Beasley, Jackson Beasley, Easton Beasley, Remington Ott, Wesson Ott, Dawson Ott, Joanna Phipps, Jessi Phipps; one great-granddaughter, Kambry Sain; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services and Visitation are pending at this time.

