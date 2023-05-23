Russell Vernon Olson, age 61 of New Boston, Texas passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Olson was born April 5, 1962 in Igloo, South Dakota to Clifford and Luella Olson. He was a Maintenance Supervisor with the City of Maud, Texas and is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Raymond Olson and Rex Olson and one nephew, Chase Olson.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Olson of New Boston, Texas, one daughter, Kayla Olson and husband Chris Pritchett of New Boston, Texas, his grandchildren, Jeydon Olson and Leyton Pritchett of New Boston, Texas, three brothers, Ricky Olson of New Boston, Texas, Robin Olson of Coco Beach Florida, Robert Olson of Coco Beach, Florida, two nieces, Brooke Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas, Allie Olson of New Boston, Texas, two nephews, Dexter Olson of New Boston, Texas, Forrest Olson of New Boston, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston with Bro. Steve Minter officiating. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M., Friday, May 19, 2023 at the funeral home.

