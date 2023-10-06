Sponsor

Robert L. Wysinger formerly of Texarkana, Texas, and later moved to Dallas Texas. Robert was born in St Louis MO. to Willie A. Wysinger & Rosie M Wysinger, both who preceded him in death along with his younger brother, Brian K. Wysinger and his faithful dog “Jack “. He was reared in Los Angeles CA.

Robert was a very Creative man, gifted in the field of arts. He loved music; it was a part of his very soul. After high school he formed a band in California launching his performing career. After moving to Texarkana, he became lead singer for the Brick Yard Blues Band. He later formed The STONE CROWS, and The Robert Wysinger Combo. He worked for many Municipalities; his longest tenure was the City of Texarkana Texas. He had limited religious training, but in his early 20’s he studied briefly with the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He was joined in Holy Matrimony to Demetra Jefferson on July 1, 1991. To their union four children were born giving them 10. In this union many life lessons were learned on how to love, forgive, and heal. Robert loved Yah, our Creator and professed his faith in Yah to his very end.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his WIFE: Demetra Jefferson Wysinger.

Daughters : Raven Wysinger, Arkeiska Jefferson (Sameul), Dakinya Jefferson, Rowlett TX, Demondria Jefferson Ford (Jim).

Seven Sons: Jefferson Wysinger and Robert T. Wysinger of Dallas TX, Prince Wysinger of Sacramento CA.

Adopted Grandson – Son Legacy Reign Yah Wysinger, Dallas, TX, Jrmar Jefferson & Lamar “ Yaka “Jefferson (Kimberly) of Dallas TX, Lar’ri Jefferson of Rowlett, TX.

Siblings: Willie Wysinger (Jocelyn) Riverside, CA, Loretta Wysinger of Clairmont CA, Dennis Wysinger (Vicki) Los Angeles CA, Howard Wysinger of Menifee CA, Charles Wysinger (Phyllis) of Los Angeles CA.

A host of grands, great grands, and extended family and friends.

Visitation Friday, October 6, 2023 5:00-7:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2023 at The Dapper Outdoor Entertainment Venue, 2905 Arkansas Blvd, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

