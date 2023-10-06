Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Shelby H. Holder, Jr. died October 4, 2023 at age 91 after a long, hard struggle with dementia.

He was born in Texarkana, Texas October 27, 1931 to Shelby Sr. and Nellie Holder.

He was preceded in death by one son, David Holder, his parents, and two sisters, Lois McWilliams and Safronie Holder.

Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jean, one son, Greg Holder and his wife Melinda of Tallahassee, Florida, two grandchildren Ben Holder and his wife Molly of Shreveport, Louisiana and Grace Paunescu and her husband, Vlad of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and one great granddaughter Scarlett Paunescu. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Jo Reynolds of Pocahontas, Arkansas along with several nieces and nephews.

Following a tour in the U.S. Army, he earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Arkansas, then began his career with the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an Agricultural Economist. He retired from the Department in 1986 with over 30 years of service.

He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Moores Lane. His faith was central to his life which was demonstrated through his ministry to those in nursing homes and to helping senior adults.

Shelby had a lifelong passion for learning, which fueled his many interests and friendships. A few of his interests included aviation (multiple pilot ratings), woodworking (furniture building and carving), oil painting, nature appreciation (hiking, bird watching, and native plant identification).

A family graveside memorial service will be held at Chapelwood Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Arkansas Children’s Hospital; 800 Marshall Street; Little Rock, AR 72202.

