Robert Nathan Johnston, age 91, of Texarkana, Texas died Sunday, July 4, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Johnston was born November 18, 1929 in Calion, Arkansas to Carl Edward Johnston and Esther M. Phillips Johnston. He was a retired United States Postal Service worker and a Veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Johnston; one brother, Carl Johnston Jr.; two sisters, Jessie Rollins, and Sue Newsom; and one son-in-law, Darrell Fincher.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Bobby Johnston(Maria) of Dallas, Texas; two daughters, Diane Fincher of Texarkana, Texas and Jerri Johnston of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren and their spouses, Meredyth Brown(Justin), Darron Fincher(Morgan), and Bryttani Watson(Matt); five great-grandchildren, Jack Brown, Lylly Watson, Karter Brown, Luke Watson, and Beckett Brown; three brothers, Benny Johnston, Douglas Johnston, and Phillip Johnston; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Chapel services will be held 10:00am, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with B.J. Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.