Robert “Robby” James Hancock, age 9, of Springhill, Arkansas formerly of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Robby was born on January 23, 2015, in Texarkana, Texas to Kelly and Camille Hancock.

Robby attended Springhill Elementary as a student in the 4th grade, previously a student at Trice Elementary in Texarkana, Ar. Robby was known to be funny and outgoing. Robby knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face with just one look or joke. He enjoyed being outdoors, from camping to attending the dirt track races. Hunting and fishing were also on his list of things he loved to do outdoors. Noodling at Wright Patman Lake in Texarkana was a place he loved to go.

Robby is preceded in death by his father, Kelly Hancock, and one grandmother, Johnnie Jolly.

Robby is survived by his mother Camille Hancock; six brothers and three sisters, Jessie (Aly) Hancock, Matthew (Hunter) Kroll, Clayton Hancock, Nicholas Weedon, Daryn (Haylynn) Hancock, Abby (Rusty) Sims, Andi Hancock, and Kenzi (Austin) Hancock; numerous nieces and nephews and two on the way; his grandparents, David Jolly of Texarkana, TX, Kevin Weedon of Mesa, AZ and Mary Day of Maysville, OK; Kenny Weedon of Atlanta, TX, Aunt Sasha and Uncle Aric, three cousins Victoria, Deelaney, and Devin all of Texarkana, TX, Aunt Crystal (Sissy) Carter; three cousins, Austin (Khrislyn) Carter, Payne Carter, Katrina (David) Cater. Special extended family, Misty, Andy, and Will Applegate; one bonus sister, Kristi Loper.

A funeral service will be held Saturday January 4, 2025, at First Bikers Church in Texarkana, TX at 3:00 PM with Brother Matthew Butler officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday January 3, 2024, from 6 – 8 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Tx.