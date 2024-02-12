Sponsor

Jo Ann Ratley

April 2, 1940 – February 8, 2024

Jo Ann Vanderbilt Ratley, 83, of Texarkana, Texas, peacefully passed on Thursday, February 8, 2024, surrounded by her children. Jo Ann was born in Texarkana on April 2, 1940, to Joseph and Bennie Vanderbilt. She graduated from Arkansas High School in 1958 and attended Henderson State Teachers College. In 1959, Jo Ann was crowned Miss Texarkana and was second runner-up in the Miss Arkansas Pageant. Jo Ann was married to L.C. Ratley, Jr. for 44 years prior to his passing in 2009.

Jo Ann and L.C. spent their lives loving their family unselfishly. Jo Ann is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Alecia and Randy Murray of Texarkana, Texas, and Debbie and Brian Cox of Caddo Mills, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Leonard and Denise Ratley of Celina, Texas; her lifelong best friend and brother, Tommy Vanderbilt and his wife Susan; Nana’s six grandchildren, that she considered her pride and joy, Cullen and Amanda Murray of Fort Worth, Texas; Carter and Allie Ratley of Frisco, Texas; Garrett and Rachel Cox of Columbia, Missouri; Meredith Murray of Little Rock, Arkansas; Ty and Sheridan Cox of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Caroline Ratley of Dallas, Texas; and three great-grandchildren (Charlotte Murray, Reese Cox, John Cox and another on the way, Landon Ratley). “These are the children the Lord has given me.” Genesis 33:5.

The family would like to thank the physicians who treated our mother with so much care over the years and the following healthcare facilities and their respective staffs for the incredible care and support that our mother received on her final journey: Cornerstone Retirement Community, Christus St. Michael Hospital, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, and Wadley Regional Medical Hospital.

The family will accept visitors on Saturday, February 10, 2024, between 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 5801 North Kings Highway, Texarkana, Texas 75503.