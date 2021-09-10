Steve Moore

Advertisement

Steven Donald Moore, age 49, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Steve was born on December 12, 1971 in Altus, Oklahoma. He graduated from Paris High School in Paris Texas after winning the state championship high school football game in 1988. He then received his Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A & M University and his Master’s Degree in Business Administration and also his Juris Doctorate from Texas Tech University. Steve has been the operator of New Horizons; an organization of group homes for individuals with developmental disabilities in Texarkana, Texas.

Steve is survived by his sons, Gabriel Moore and Mark Moore; his brother, Mark Moore and wife, Allison; his mother, Virginia Moore; his aunt and uncle, John and Lawanda Rich; the mother of his children, Amelia Moore; along with many close family members and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the Elk’s Lodge in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Elk’s Lodge was Steve’s favorite charity because it shows special attention to individuals with developmental disabilities.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 – 6:30 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Elk’s Lodge, 4701 Garland Ave, Texarkana, Arkansas.