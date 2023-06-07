Rodney Dupree, 74, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on June 6, 2023, at a local hospital.

Mr. Dupree was born on January 18, 1949, in Atlanta, Texas to Clarence and Daisy Dolly Dupree.

He served in the Texas National Guard, Atlanta Chapter and was a Texas DPS State Trooper for 9 years. He was an electrical foreman for Brown and Root for many years. He retired as General Manager of Texarkana Construction after 25 years.

Everyone who knew or worked with him said he was the most loyal, generous, kind, and caring man. Our family knows that too. His love had no bounds and he will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and five brothers.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Zona Dupree; two children, Jason Dupree and wife Christina and Julie Franklin and husband Brandin; five grandchildren, Austin Jones, Jackson Franklin, Victoria Franklin, Jacey Dupree, and Gage Dupree; one great-grandchild Ace Xavier Wright; one sister Linda Avanelle Leslie; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Wayne Dupree officiating.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M.

