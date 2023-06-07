Dora McCulley

Dora Ann McCulley, age 78, of Texarkana TX, passed away on June 3, 2023, at Christus St. Michaels Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

Dora was born on May 24, 1945, in Monahans, TX to Charlie Paul and Annie Gilline (Jean) McCulley.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Linda Pauline McCulley and Doris Diann Black.

Left to cherish her memory are his sisters, Dovie Sue McGuirt of Gurdon, AR; Dorothy Joyce Crawford and her husband Charles of Dekalb TX; Donna Kay Lemons and her husband Troy of Texarkana, TX; brother-in-law, James Edward (Cub) Black of Norman, AR; special niece, Tammy Sue Brown and her husband Richard Brown; special nephew, Ricky Joe Hamrick of Gurdon AR; and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Interment will be at Pisgah Cemetery, Delight AR following the service.

