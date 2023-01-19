Danny Orville Green

Advertisement

Danny Green, age 66 of Maud, Texas passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at his residence. Mr. Green was born September 9, 1956 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to John and Hazel Green and Elizabeth Berry. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator and Welder and a devoted member of the Maud Methodist Church. He was a loving brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather that was always there for anything and everything we needed. He loved watching football games with his brother in heart, Kenny Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Terry Green and Jeffery Scott Green, sister Lena Mae Green and a son Roy Daniel Green.

Survivors include two daughter and one son in law, Christy and Dale Procella of Simms, Texas, Darlene Green of Maud, Texas, ten grandchildren, Dalton and Daniel Flint, Dale and Brooke Procella, Dalin Mills, Brandi Lane, Danni Hensley, Trishchten Kimbrell, Samantha Hurst, Jason Baggett, twelve great grandchildren, Asher and Joe Dale Flint, Breonna and Jaxon Procella, Maddox Bass, Noah Mills, Colton Langehennig, Chaley and Grayson Wooten, Adley Lane, Mary and Josh Hensley, two sisters and brothers in law, Linda and James Adams, Tina and Chris Ransom and a number of other friends and relatives.,

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in the Bates Rolf Funeral Chapel, with Bro.Ross Hyde officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time. Interment will follow at Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home.