Velma Loretta Womack, age 96, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Mrs. Womack was born on April 14, 1926, in Hamlin, Texas.

She was a homemaker and a member of Arkansas Blvd. Church of Christ. Velma was a fun-loving, spunky individual. She enjoyed going shopping and being with her family. She adored her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to visit with them. Velma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Elmer Womack; one son-in-law, Dodds Martin; her parents, Tom and Ethel Holland, two sisters; and seven brothers.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, David and Becky Womack of Hope, Arkansas; two daughters and one son-in-law, Jean Martin of Texarkana, Arkansas; Donna and Bobby Gresham of Hooks, Texas; six grandchildren, Holly Cox, DJ Martin, and his wife, Kim; Heidi Cox and her husband, Jason; David Womack, Jr. and his wife, Tracy; Jonathan Womack and his wife, Tiffany; and Tim Womack and host of friends and other relatives; twelve great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A. M. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Josh Mudford officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to your charity of choice.

